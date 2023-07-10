Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Sandra (Sandy) Stom
Town: DuBois
Occupation: Geriatric-Psychiatry Nurse Practitioner of 14 years, and Zumba fitness instructor of 12 years
My favorite thing about where I live...The closeness of a small town and sense of community and how we care for each other. And, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the love our local YMCA, which is always offering more programs, support and fundraisers for strengthening its residents in all walks of life.
One thing I wish our area had....a large entertainment complex hosting shows, bands, speakers, dancing for all ages, and secretly I would love an Olive Garden and a loft department store.
I can’t live without...my faith and hope, along with my family and friends, (also dessert), and Zumba. I love, love, love to dance!
My favorite vacation spot...is, of course, the beach –the sounds of the ocean, the smells of salt air, the amazing sunsets and sunrises and just that relaxed vibe, which we all need more of in this busy world.
In my free time I like to ... spend with my four favorite little people –my grandchildren Lincoln, Rory, Sid and Ren. I also enjoy reading and listening to audio books (on my 30th listen so far this year). I love to bake and give goodies away (and sample), walk and bike and, of course, dance!
I am up and at ‘em every day...between 5 and 6 a.m. doing my spiritual reads to put me in the right frame of mind for the day, and riding my Peloton –which my kids bought me –or practicing new Zumba before work.
The worst job I ever had...Can’t say I had a bad job. The way I see it all challenges make us grow. We should be learning from everything in life –the good and the bad. I feel blessed to be in a field where I can help others daily, in both my Nurse Practitioner role and as a Zumba instructor. My favorite quote is “Our talents are God’s Gift’s to us –what we do with them is our Gift back to God.”
A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... I would love a whole family vacation with my three sons, their significant others and my four grandchildren. Our lives get busy and duty calls, but I can dream. I want to continue to see my sons prosper, my patients improve and God willing –continue to share my passion and love for Zumba with my current and future people.