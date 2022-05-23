Sarah Zwick

Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.

Name: Sarah Zwick

Town of Residence: DuBois

Occupation: State Farm Agency Owner

My favorite thing about where I live: The wonderful environment DuBois provides for small business owners, particularly women in business. Everyone is extremely supportive of each other!

One thing I wish our area had: Chick-fil-A

I can’t live without: My husband C.J., and our two miniature dachshunds, Piper and Teek.

My favorite vacation spot is: Anywhere in New England during the summer

In my free time I like to: Go up to our camp in Port Allegany and go for walks with the wiener dogs.

I am up and at ‘em every day: I prefer to be up by 5:30 a.m., but that doesn’t always happen. I also prefer to be in bed by 9 p.m. Lol!

The worst job I ever had: Every job I’ve had has given me an experience that molded who I am today. I definitely prefer my current career over bartending but wouldn’t give up the experience!

A goal of mine in the next 12 months: Become more involved in revitalizing our downtown.

