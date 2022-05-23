Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Sarah Zwick
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: State Farm Agency Owner
My favorite thing about where I live: The wonderful environment DuBois provides for small business owners, particularly women in business. Everyone is extremely supportive of each other!
One thing I wish our area had: Chick-fil-A
I can’t live without: My husband C.J., and our two miniature dachshunds, Piper and Teek.
My favorite vacation spot is: Anywhere in New England during the summer
In my free time I like to: Go up to our camp in Port Allegany and go for walks with the wiener dogs.
I am up and at ‘em every day: I prefer to be up by 5:30 a.m., but that doesn’t always happen. I also prefer to be in bed by 9 p.m. Lol!
The worst job I ever had: Every job I’ve had has given me an experience that molded who I am today. I definitely prefer my current career over bartending but wouldn’t give up the experience!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months: Become more involved in revitalizing our downtown.