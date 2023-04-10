Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Suzanne Coder
Town of Residence: Luthersburg
Occupation: General manager at Planet Fitness, DuBois
My favorite thing about where I live... quiet country setting.
One thing I wish our area had... more shopping options. Retail therapy is good for the soul.
I can’t live without... working out every day. It’s a great start to my day.
My favorite vacation spot is... Ocean City, Md.
In my free time I like to... I have none. I don’t know what that is.
I am up and at ‘em every day... between 4-4:30 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... There’s no worst job, because every job was a stepping stone to lead me to where I am today. Some jobs just gave me more joy than others.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… to live life to the fullest, it’s way too short. I also would like to go on an exotic vacation somewhere.