Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Taylor Grimm (CRNP)
Town of residence: St. Marys
Occupation: Nurse practitioner (gastroenterology)
My favorite thing about where I live ... community love and support.
When my mom passed, we didn’t have to cook for nearly three months. The outpouring of love and support from our community was unreal. No one is like the people around here. People will give you the shirt off of their backs. People here are nothing like anywhere I’ve ever been or lived.
One thing I wish our area had ... more diversity
I can’t live without ... good coffee (my favorite spots are The Diamond Perk in St. Marys and Aegis in DuBois)
My favorite vacation spot is ... anywhere with a beach and sunshine
In my free time, I like to ... run with my dog Gertie
I’m up and at ‘em every day ... around 5 am for a workout before going to work (love Anytime Fitness in St. Marys and Planet Fitness in DuBois –awesome gyms with amazing staff)
The worst job I ever had was ... landscaping as a 13 year old. I was grateful for the cash as a kid, but mulching/weed eating is hard work, and I was not very good at it!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months ... spend as much time with friends and family as I can, visit those I was unable to whilst working as a bedside nurse and in school.