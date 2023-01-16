Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Tina Gradizzi
Town of Residence: Born and raised in Shelvey Summit, Fox Township, and reside in St. Marys
Occupation: Director of Community & Economic Development for the City of St. Marys as well as the executive director of the St. Marys Area Economic Development Corporation
My favorite thing about where I live... I love the small town experience and the close relationships that are formed from living in a small community.
One thing I wish our area had... Working in the community and economic development field for the past 19 years, it’s always a goal to continue to support and grow our communities not only the ones we live in but surrounding areas as well. I feel we have great leaders, groups and organizations that continue to dedicate the time and efforts into growing our communities.
I can’t live without... my family. I have been blessed with the most beautiful daughter, inside and out, as well as a wonderful son-in-law and they have blessed me with the two most amazing grandchildren; Payton is 5 and Daxon is 2 and I enjoy every moment I spend with them. I also have three siblings they, along with their families, are incredible and have taught me a lot throughout the years and have always had my back! Even though I’m not the youngest of the four of us, I’m still treated as if I am the youngest.
My favorite vacation spot is... my back patio! I’m not much of a traveler but, I do enjoy getting away on short trips now and then.
In my free time I like to... keep busy by working on small projects; attending and supporting local events; taking small trips with my family and walking, lots and lots of walking!
I am up and at ‘em every day... during the week at 5:00 a.m.; weekends I try to sleep in.
The worst job I ever had... I can’t say I’ve ever had a bad job; they’ve all been great learning experiences and have made me the person I am today. I’ve had the pleasure of working in several different sectors since I was 13 years old from washing dishes at a local restaurant, working in a secondary factory, cleaning offices, in-home care, banking and my current positions as a community and economic development provider. These experiences have allowed me to build a good work-ethic and appreciate the opportunities that have been given to me over the years. Life wasn’t always easy but, we learn from our experiences!
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… A personal goal that is on my bucket list is complete a 5K run; I can walk for miles but, have never attempted a run. As far as my career goal, I would like to complete our plans to create an Elk County Economic Development Center to continue to grow the communities in Elk County.