Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Toni Houston
Town of Residence: Treasure Lake, DuBois
Occupation: I’m retired now, but I worked in southern California in the food broker business.
My favorite thing about where I live... having all of the opportunities year-round to do things that I love.
One thing I wish our area had... is more restaurants and a little bit more shopping.
I can’t live without... not having a gym or a Planet Fitness to go to on a daily basis.
My favorite vacation spot is... anywhere along the beaches. I do like the Atlantic Ocean but the Pacific Ocean is pretty sweet.
In my free time I like to... I like to hang out with my friends.
I am up and at ‘em every day... around 5:30-6 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... I’ve never had a job I did not like.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… is to continue my health journey to get myself in shape after having cancer. I just am trying to make sure that I’m in the best shape possible. Life goes by so fast, I still want to enjoy the ride.