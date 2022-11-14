Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation.
Name: Toni Sweeney
Town of Residence: DuBois
Occupation: Nurse/Business owner Infuzed IV & TS Transformations
My favorite thing about where I live... the amazing community that we all live in. Our community is like no other the way that they all support one another, total strangers, come together so frequently when tragedy strikes. It’s quite amazing. I love the small town living of DuBois.
One thing I wish our area had... more fun things for the kids outside of sports!
I can’t live without... Jesus, coffee, my family, and my dogs of course.
My favorite vacation spot is... a lake –anywhere. It’s an easy way to disconnect from life for just a little bit. No cell service is even better.
In my free time I like to... free time. I don’t have much, as I’m a busy boy mom who’s into every sport you can think of, wife, and business owner, but I do enjoy reading some personal development books and taking my stress out in some gyms or exercise classes.
I am up and at ‘em every day... 5-ish. I love early mornings while everyone is still asleep and I can get some work done and drink coffee in peace and quiet. It’s my most productive time of the day.
The worst job I ever had... telephone book yellow page sales. Hated it. Worst six months of my life. That’s the only other job I had, besides (at) DuBois Nursing Home for 22 years.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… expand my businesses while enjoying life and watching this handsome kiddo of mine knock out his pre-teen years.