Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation. This week’s feature is appearing on Tuesday since a newspaper was not published for Monday in observance of Christmas.
Name: Kali Grumley
Town of Residence: St. Marys
Occupation: Speech Language Pathologist
My favorite thing about where I live... There are few things better than fall in Elk County.
One thing I wish our area had.. is a Target.
I can’t live without... My son, Ziggy, is the easy answer here. Logistically, I can’t function without my Apple devices, specifically my Apple Watch.
My favorite vacation spot is... My favorite vacation EVER was to Italy, but Disneyworld is a favorite destination of mine as well!
In my free time I like to... I love to hang out with family or catch a new series on Netflix.
I am up and at ‘em every day... at 6 a.m.
The worst job I ever had... I’ve enjoyed something about every job I’ve ever had, but working retail for clothing stores was really rough...especially when it was late nights checking inventory or organizing the store.
A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Is to be better at meal prepping and waking up early to exercise.