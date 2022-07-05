Kristen Dunn
Editor’s note: Our “Monday Meeting” feature will allow readers to get to know a community member through a short Q&A conversation. This week’s feature is appearing on Tuesday because of not publishing a newspaper on the Fourth of July.

Name: Kristen Dunn

Town of Residence: Penfield

Occupation: Sandy Township administrative assistant. She works in local government administration as well as utility billing and accounts payable.

My favorite thing about where I live... I love a small community where you know, and are friends, with everyone. People look out for each other where I live.

One thing I wish our area had... More things to do, shopping and more restaurants.

I can’t live without... That’s a tough one. There are many important things in my life — my husband, family and friends, and of course my dog, but if we’re talking “things” it would be craft burgers, fries and Pepsi. And did I mention my dog?

My favorite vacation spot is... Anywhere out west — specifically Oregon, Montana and Utah. Unbelievable scenery and no humidity.

In my free time I like to... Travel, cook — I’m definitely a “foodie,” and be outside when Pennsylvania weather allows.

I am up and at ‘em every day... Not sure about “at ‘em” — mornings are not my thing — but my day starts with coffee and the news around 5:45-6 a.m. I don’t like to sleep late — I just don’t like to rush in the morning. Mornings will probably be my favorite part about retirement someday.

The worst job I ever had... Honestly, I have never had a bad job. Lifeguarding as a teen was a dream summer job. My adult career has been office administration and secretarial – I’ve only really had three different jobs in 31 years. I have been lucky to like them all.

A goal of mine in the next 12 months… Take better care of myself. As we get older, I think we find that we need to pay better attention to our health. Another goal is to excel at my job and try to be kind to people.

