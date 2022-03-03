DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District has a number of projects scheduled for this year, including E.J. Mansell Stadium visitor bleachers and home side exterior restoration, according to Superintendent Wendy Benton.
Benton, at last week’s board meeting, said the anticipated start date for the visitor bleachers’ project is March 15.
“The home side, we’ll continue with that project and the goal is to have the home side restored prior to graduation,” said Benton. “They (contractor), of course, will be returning as soon as weather permits them.”
At C.G. Johnson Elementary School in Reynoldsville, the heating, ventilation and air conditioning and LED lighting project is expected to begin on April 18.
The DuBois Area High School asbestos abatement and new flooring A-Wing is expected to start around May 26, she said.
Additionally, the high school rooftop unit replacement for the main office and E-Wing has an expected start date this summer.
“However, we are very concerned about the availability of the rooftop units, and they are anticipating that those units may not be available to us until possibly January of 2023,” said Benton. “We are going to keep pushing forward and do everything that we can to make that happen. But again, we are really at the mercy of the availability of the equipment.”
In March, Benton said the district is planning to seek bids as they continue with the emergency generators for the district office, high school, middle school, and Juniata Elementary. Wasson Elementary and Oklahoma Elementary generators are included with the current projects.
“Once we can get through this, it’ll be probably a couple of years before we’re able to get there, but at that point, we will have emergency power generators for all of our schools, as well as the district office,” said Benton.