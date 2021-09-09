JOHNSONBURG — The Wall of Honor at the Johnsonburg Community Center – a project honoring local veterans – will be unveiled on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 11 a.m.
The JCC began collecting photos in summer 2021, having around 15 of them by the end of July.
The Wall of Honor project truly took off after that, and now has 100 framed photos of U.S. Veterans, said JCC board member Patty McDivitt. The project was an initiative of hers and Ric Weissenfluh.
They stopped at 100 photos, said McDivitt, running out of time to get the plates made and have the photos framed. There are another 25-50 that will be displayed later. This is an ongoing project in which no one will be turned down.
Dave’s Pro Shop of St. Marys and Dan’s Pro Shop of DuBois did a wonderful job making the plaques, said McDivitt, and Peaceable Kingdom of DuBois framed all of the photos.
“They all went above and beyond,” she said.
Veterans Affairs in Ridgway helped with the descriptions on the Military-abbreviated plates, said McDivitt. Descriptions include the person’s name, when they served and in what war or wars, and badges and ribbons received.
When Johnsonburg began displaying its Hometown Heroes banners, they ended up running out of space, said McDivitt. The goal of the project is to acknowledge the “Gold Star servicemen,” and make sure they aren’t forgotten.
The veterans photos will surround the perimeter of the walking track above the gymnasium at the JCC.
This is a great way for people walking the track to see and reflect on these local heroes, said McDivitt.
Although most of the photos are of Johnsonburg veterans, some have been accepted from other areas like Wilcox and Emporium.
This is a cause close to McDivitt’s heart, as her brother served in the Vietnam war, and her partner, Weissenfluh, is also a Vietnam veteran.
The unveiling will not only take place on a significant day in history – Sept. 11 – but will also be held during Johnsonburg’s 17th annual Alumni and Friends Reunion Weekend.
The project became bigger than they had ever imagined, said McDivitt. She is aware of people driving from just about everywhere to witness the honoring of these heroes Saturday, including Virginia, Chicago and Philadelphia.