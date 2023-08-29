HARRISBURG – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. recently announced that projects in the district were selected for $904,889 in funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Multimodal Transportation Fund.
“As Chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, I know that every dollar invested in our local infrastructure has a lasting impact on the safety of our roads and the quality of life in our communities,” Langerholc said. “I am grateful to PennDOT for the funding.”
The projects include:
Cambria County
- Middle Taylor Township – $330,000 for paving of four township-owned roads, including Teeter Road, Cub Street, South Taft Street, and Duke Street.
- Summerhill Township – $329,889 for improvements to Shaft Road, including paving, guiderails, cross pipes, final seeding and mulching, fencing visibility at the intersection, and road signs.
Clearfield County
Clearfield County – $245,000 to provide local scour protection along four bridge foundations within the county’s bridge inventory in Bell Township, Curwensville Borough, Greenwood Township, and Union Township.