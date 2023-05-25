“More Than Enough” is the 2023 theme for Mental Health Month. As usual, agencies in the Tri-County area are helping to spread awareness not just in the month of May, but on a regular basis.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), each year during the month of May, people join together to fight the stigma, provide support and educate the public, as well as advocate for policies that support people affected by mental illness. This year’s theme amplifies the message for hope and inclusion.
“All people, no matter where they are on their mental health journey, are deserving of support, resources, fulfillment and a community that cares,” NAMI says.
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated one in five adults –57.8 million people in 2021 –live with a mental illness.
Mary Brown, Behavioral Health Program specialist and Clearfield/Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team coordinator, provided information on regular meetings and events that take place in Clearfield and Jefferson counties in May and throughout the year.
On every fourth Monday of the month from 5:15-7:15 p.m., a “Healing After Suicide Loss Support group” meeting is held in person at the Penn State DuBois’ Quiet Lounge, as well as via Zoom. Started in 2019, the group is available to anyone and everyone who has lost someone to suicide, Brown said. A mental health professional leads the sessions.
This support group aims to help people with the grieving and healing process, while also allowing a team to provide information and resources to attendees. RSVP to mbrown@1istoomany.org.
The Clearfield/Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team also meets every second Wednesday of the month at 9 a.m., in person at 375 Beaver Dr., or via Zoom.
Suicide prevention teams can help people find local providers so they have the resources they need. Services are available locally not only to people facing a crisis, but to the family and friends around them as well, Brown said.
Many may also be familiar with the Walk for Suicide Prevention and Awareness, typically held each year at the DuBois City Park. In its 14th year, the event is set for Sept. 10, 2023, with the location to be determined.
Community Support Day (CSP Day) was held Tuesday, May 23 at Copper Cork in Clearfield. According to Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties, CSP is offered as a service “to individuals who have a mental illness, their family members, and behavioral health professionals in the two-county area. Interested persons from each of these groups meet monthly for education, for support, and for advocacy in order to promote a successful, quality life in the community.”
CSP Day, held virtually or in-person in the area each year, typically welcomes motivational speakers and area mental health representatives.
“Skills Mental Health Awareness Night” will be held tonight –Thursday, May 25 –at Rivers Landing on Market Street in Clearfield from 4-6 p.m.
People recovering from mental health challenges will be there to tell their stories, and local organizations will share information and resources with attendees. Community members are invited to come together and “reduce the stigma around mental illness, and celebrate recovery,” according to Skills of Central Pa.
A “Kick the Stigma” Day of Wellness will also be held on June 24 at the DuBois City Park, offering food trucks, karaoke, kickball, a rock wall, goat yoga and more. Visit www.kickthestigma.info or call 814-299-7640 for more information.
NAMI also encourages people to share on social media why they are “More Than Enough” by tagging @NAMICommunicate and using the hashtag #MoreThanEnough.
For more information, on resources, volunteering, donating and more, visit www.1istoomany.org.
The Clearfield-Jefferson CRISIS Intervention hotline is 1-800-341-5040.