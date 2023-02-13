DuBOIS — Carol and Kristine Foltz have quickly become known for being a mother-daughter powerhouse team in the local real estate world.
Carol Foltz with Coldwell Banker Developac Reality has worked in real estate for nearly 28 years, now having the chance to work alongside her daughter, who is finding much success following in her career footsteps.
Some background
An avid athlete growing up, Kristine recalled tearing her ACL during her senior year of high school, then having a lot of down time during therapy. She began researching sports medicine, going on to achieve her Bachelor of Science in athletic training, and Master’s degree in rehabilitation science, taking a special interest in the holistic side of sports medicine.
Kristine soon had the chance to chase a dream when the professional women’s basketball team Phoenix Mercury was looking for someone to do injury prevention.
So, she said, she packed up the car and moved to Arizona, embarking on what she calls “a phenomenal experience,” working for the team for three seasons. She also worked in Austin, Texas, as a sports medicine manager with the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).
When COVID hit, Kristine took the opportunity to move closer to home, which was an adjustment at first. While she was unemployed, she used the down time to take classes about something she had an interest in –real estate –achieving her real estate license in March 2021.
This was also during the time when real estate became a major seller’s market, and the biggest “boom” in the housing market Carol has seen in her 28 years of experience was underway.
A dynamic duo
As busy as they are, working out of the same office as one another, the Foltz ladies aim to collaborate and keep each other updated on their listings.
They somewhat balance each other out, as Carol carries decades of experience, and Kristine is learning the new and modern market.
“She has a sounding board –someone to always come to for advice,” said Carol. “Experience will be your best teacher.”
One thing she always teaches her daughter, said Carol, is to not let people get her down.
Carol has learned “a whole new way to market homes,” she said, as everything has changed over the years.
Kristine says while her mom keeps her “grounded,” she is able to provide her with a fresh perspective.
She has even taken fashion advice from her mom, ordering the same shirt and surprising her when they showed up to a home closing in matching outfits.
Kristine’s favorite part of the process is when the buyers can finally get into their new home, and tell her she made the journey so much easier for them, that they couldn’t have done it without her help.
Carol agreed, noting she loves putting the “SOLD” sign in front of a home, and bringing happiness to home buyers during an exciting time in their lives.
“We sell them a house, and we get to see them make it a home,” she said.
There’s no place like home
Coming from living in bigger cities and seeing a lot of “cookie cutter homes,” Kristine added that there is much appeal to living in a safe area with no traffic, where each home has its own charm.
Her experience over the last few years has given Kristine a new appreciation for her hometown. Both women said that they love the area where they are from, which makes it easier to sell homes here.
“I’ve explained to people that I moved away, and I’ve explored,” said Kristine. “(I tell them) there is a lot to love about this area.”
Although she came into the real estate market during what most would call the most chaotic time possible, Kristine said it was the best way for her to learn. And, now that she hit the ground running as a realtor, she has no intentions of stopping.
In fact, Kristine won the International Sterling Society Award in her first year, which is based on production during COVID, she said. She has also achieved her ABR (Accredited Buyer Representative) and SRS (Seller Representative Specialist) designations.
For their production in the year 2022, Carol earned membership to the company’s International President’s Premier, putting her in the top 1 percent of Coldwell Banker agents worldwide, and Kristine, to the International President’s Circle, which put her in the top 7 percent.
To name all of Carol’s accomplishments and awards would take quite a while, but a few include when she was named to the International President’s Premier in 2022. She was instrumental in getting Treasure Lake featured on HGTV in 2017 on a segment of “Lake Front Bargain Hunt.” That same year, she also won the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s annual Silver Ribbon Award.
Realtors are still seeing about a quarter of the inventory they would normally have in the area during this time, Carol said, noting the “second home market,” has really surged in areas like Treasure Lake in recent times.
Coldwell Banker Developac Realty is also known for giving back to the community it serves, something the Foltz’ take pride in –giving back to their hometown.
The company has become known for the pet-based events hosted in Treasure Lake each fall, donating the proceeds to local shelters like the Gateway Humane Society, as well as sponsoring and participating in several other local events throughout the year, such as the Polar Plunge benefiting the DuBois YMCA, which both ladies attended on Feb. 4.
The Foltz ladies have had “a great year,” said Carol, and both receiving company awards for production has been very exciting.
Above all, it’s important to find time to laugh and enjoy themselves, something this mother-daughter duo excels at.
Carol says, “When two strong-headed women get together, especially mother and daughter, you never know what can happen!”
Visit Carol and Kristine’s professional Coldwell Banker Facebook pages, as well as Coldwell Banker Developac Realty’s Facebook page or www.developac.com.