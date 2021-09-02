DuBOIS — A mother-daughter duo has taken their passion for crafting to an all new level by opening a new shop in the DuBois Mall.
Stefanie Fink and her mother, Katy Stauffer, of State College, opened Krazy Mom Krafts in July of this year, referring to it as “The only custom gift shop you need.”
Before opening the store, the women were just attending craft shows, said Fink, and still do attend events, such as recently as the Centre County Grange Fair.
Opening their own store wasn’t always in the plan, said Fink. But, the women kept hearing they had enough items at craft shows to open their own craft shop. So, they did just that.
The crafting process started when Stauffer began painting and creating pumpkins using Mason jar rings, said Fink, and has since only grown.
The store specializes in custom-made items, including epoxy tumblers, dye-transfer printing, handmade wreaths, glassware, bamboo, personalized gifts, home decor, pet and baby items and more. Fink and Stauffer make everything themselves, and the store also carries consignment items, like wooden cutting boards by Big Ed’s Treehouse, chocolate candies and beach-themed items made by Sandy’s Seashells, using seashells she collects herself.
Krazy Mom Krafts’ mission is to offer only handmade products, top-quality and made with love, said Fink, supporting small, family-owned businesses.
The beauty is that there is something for everyone, and people can make things their own, she said, such as requesting photos or names be put on cups, or having personalized puzzles made or mini license plates. Customers can also request custom-made garden stakes for when a pet passes away.
The shop carries a large variety of wreaths, crafted by Stauffer, which are especially popular with the changing seasons. She also creates the bamboo, uniquely using water beads. Fink’s favorite thing to craft are the epoxy cups.
Thus far, the store has been receiving positive feedback from the community, said Fink. People are excited to see a new store open in the DuBois Mall.
The store is truly a family affair, too. Fink’s husband, Justin, helps quite often there. Her sons, Jeremy and Dakota, also contribute. Dakota creates “catnip-filled hug and kick pillows” for cats that the shop sells, and he receives the proceeds.
Krazy Mom Krafts is also widely known for its online sales, and has shipped to almost all of the 50 states, Fink said. Customers can order items online, too, and pick them up in the store.
Visit www.krazymomkrafts20.com and “like” the Facebook page. Call 814-933-9520 or email info@krazymomkrafts20.com for more information.