REYNOLDSVILLE — What started out as a fun quarantine hobby for a local mother and daughter has since turned into a full-fledged baking business.
Holly Malone and her 8-year-old daughter, Kenley, of Reynoldsville, started baking and decorating cookies together during the pandemic. At the time, Kenley was 5, and “Mommy and Me –Specialty Cookies” came to be.
At a time when many people disliked being quarantined, Malone writes on their website that the mother and daughter very much enjoyed building their baking skills, then decided to share the hobby with the world.
“We posted them, and people asked if we’d take orders. From there, it kind of blew up,” said Malone.
The ladies sell mainly cookies, but all types of desserts and baked goods by request as well, such as cinnamon rolls, cakes and cupcakes.
Besides the creative and quirky designs on the baked goods, Malone says everything they make is homemade.
“We don’t use any boxes or premade fillings/items.”
They have also hosted parent-and-child decorating classes, and keep the community updated on their “Mommy and Me –Specialty Cookies” blog.
Photos of cookie orders are often posted on the Mommy and Me Facebook page as well, with some of the most recent themes being “Golden Girls,” “Good Luck,” a gender reveal, birthdays, sports, hunting and fishing.
They didn’t stop there. The Mommy and Me entrepreneurs have also started their own shaved ice trailer, operating under the same name, which they take to schools and events throughout the summer and fall seasons, said Malone. The trailer also sells baked goods and food items such as nachos, hot dogs, walking tacos and bubble tea drinks.
Although most feedback is positive, Malone says they take any negative criticism and use it to expand and improve.
The mother-daughter duo is grateful for all of the community support they’ve received throughout this venture. On her “Mommy and Me –Specialty Cookies” blog, Malone writes, “We couldn’t have built this mini cookie empire without each and every single one of you.”
The success of the business is just the icing on the cake. Sharing these experiences with her daughter has been “amazing” for the both of them, said Malone.
“Being able to work together is the best. We love that we can do something that we enjoy while being together.”
Visit “Mommy and Me –Specialty Cookies” on Facebook and mommyandmecookies.com.