WEEDVILLE — Tucked away at the turn onto Mount Zion Road is Mount Zion Historical Park, an impressive treasure and a testament to the efforts of a small group of local volunteers. It contains granite monuments and stone pavers erected in remembrance of veterans of every conflict from the War of 1812 to the present.
Also included are plaques detailing the history of Jay and Benezette Township schools, the history of Mount Zion Church, which was the oldest Protestant Church in Elk County, as well as citizen plaques honoring locals of note such as Dr. Betty Hayes, and colorful “Rattlesnake” Bill Smith.
“Rattlesnake” Bill started hunting rattlesnakes with his family at the age of 6, according to his plaque at the park. At the time, they were so plentiful that “you just killed them to survive.” He had jobs in various coal mines but continued hunting the snakes. In 1921, he built a garage in Weedville and began servicing automobiles. He started displaying the rattlesnakes he had killed on a board, and once a visitor to the garage dared Bill to catch and display live ones. He accepted the challenge and in addition to the rattlesnakes, he began to display live owls, hawks, ruffed grouse, flying squirrels, raccoons and other animals in cages. When he was 70 years old and suffering from arthritis, he was bitten by one of his snakes when he was putting a container of water in their cages.
“Within 72 hours I was as free of arthritis as I am today,” he stated in 1969 at the age of 83. His claim was not just an idle boast.
Throughout the 1960s, both Carnegie Mellon and Cornell University used rattlesnake venom provided by “Rattlesnake” Bill for cancer and arthritis research. So, “Rattlesnake” Bill was actually a pioneer in the medical field in his own unique way.
All the improvements at the park have been accomplished through the efforts of the Mount Zion Historical Society, which was founded in 1997 by Joseph and Helen Burke and Susan McClintick, along with a group of local citizens. Joseph had a vision of turning the abandoned site of the original Mount Zion Church into something special. He could often be seen working among the overgrown weeds, clearing a bit of the land every day, although he never lived to see the impressive site as it is today. His son Jim stepped up to continue working toward realizing his dad’s dreams by helping to establish the society. The goal of the historical society is to preserve and recognize the history and the rich pioneer heritage of the Bennett’s Valley area. The society is a community-based nonprofit organization whose executive board consists of 12 very active members, and new attendees are always welcome.
Some of the major accomplishments of the society include extensive site and landscaping work between the park and the cemetery, the installation of a Boy Scout Memorial, a Mount Zion Church Memorial and a unique Veterans Walkway. Other amenities include flag poles, a bulletin board, stone park benches and fencing around the area. There have been new additions to the historical park nearly every year, and they are recognized through a dedication ceremony which takes place the Saturday before Memorial Day. It is estimated that there is well over $300,000 invested in the park.
According to Jim Burke, Mount Zion Historical Society president, a few years ago when they were looking to install a monument to the Bucktail Regiment, the cost was estimated at $30,000.
“Everyone said it couldn’t be done, there’s no way –but the American Legion started the flow of contributions, followed by several banks, some fund raisers were held, and the needed money was soon raised. When you get a group of citizens together that are interested in something, you can accomplish a lot.”
Others that have contributed time, money, and hard work are the Vietnam Veterans of America, Bucktail Chapter 720, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, local churches, the American Legion, different banks and private citizens. The historical society also has several books that they sell to raise money for park development.
“The Legend of the Dents Run Lost Gold Shipment” by James Burke attracted attention from CNN and the New York Times when it was released. Other titles include “The Elk of Pennsylvania” by Ralph Harrison and “The Elk County Bucktails” by Robert Winslow Nay, among others. All the books are available on the society’s website www.mtzionhistoricalsociety.org
Future development plans being considered include a maintenance building, electricity for the site, permanent bathroom facilities, additional walkways and a pavilion. Discussions about a possible site for the historical society to permanently display the many artifacts, historical photos, newspapers and books have also been taking place. One possibility that has been mentioned is to construct a model of the original Mount Zion Church within the park that would serve as the historical society’s meeting rooms and would be a place where precious items can be displayed and preserved for future generations. Presently everything is being stored in the personal homes of officers of the society.
Rita Fenice Ovell, secretary of the Mount Zion Historical Society said, “It is always such a thrill to find the glowing comments left at the park by visitors to our area who just happen upon our ‘hidden gem in the PA Wilds.’ I hope that more of our local residents will take time to check out the park. I think that they will be proud of this little-known site in Elk County.”