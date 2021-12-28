RIDGWAY — The 2022 Mountain Fest event, slated for March 4-6 in a new location, is still calling for interested vendors, artisans and sponsors.
Normally held on Gillis Avenue, the annual event has been moved to the old Tannery complex on Tannery Drive, due to the need for more space, said Julee Marzella, president of the Elk County Wilds Tourism Association. She noted how much the event has grown.
“We will have nearly double the square footage in this new location,” she said.
Although vendor spaces are being filled quickly, there are still openings. Those interested should apply as soon as possible.
“Because we are trying to limit duplication of products, we will be prioritizing spaces on a first-come, first-served basis,” said Marzella.
Artisans of all kinds are welcome, including craftsmen and women, food and beverage vendors, tradesmen and women, furniture makers, photographers, etc., she said.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, 2021 Mountain Fest saw “record attendance,” according to the ECWTA, welcoming 5,000 people.
The event offers an entire weekend of vendors and artisans, food and drinks, music and most importantly, said Marzella, needed fellowship. All of 2021’s vendors reported “record sales” during the event, and are looking forward to its return.
“We are working on setting up an area dedicated to scheduled workshops and vendor demonstrations. Not only will you be able to see what vendors have created, you may be able to participate and learn a new skill,” said Marzella.
The tourism association now holds Mountain Fest each year in memory of its founder, Tom “T.O.” Fitch, who died in January.
“T.O.’s mission was to create events that would draw tourists to the Elk County area to enhance the local economy. Without the dedication of so many volunteers to continue TO’s dream, this event would not be possible,” said Marzella.
During the 2022 event, donations for the Tom “T.O.” Fitch Memorial Scholarship Fund will be accepted.
The children’s coloring contest, another Fitch initiative, is also being continued in his memory.
Some new Mountain Fest features will include a special “Kids Corner,” with crafts, activities, movies and more, according to the ECWTA. There will also be a free gallery for school-age students to display/sell arts and crafts.
The ECWTA, a nonprofit organization, puts Mountain Fest proceeds toward bettering the community through tourism efforts such as the Clarion-Little Toby Rail Trail, as well as toward the Ridgway-Elk County Chamber of Commerce and Fitch’s memorial scholarship fund.
Those interested in sponsoring Mountain Fest 2022 can email ElkCountyWilds@gmail.com.
For more information, visit www.elkcountywilds.com and click on “Mountain Fest 2022.”