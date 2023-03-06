RIDGWAY — The fifth annual Mountain Fest event drew huge audiences into Ridgway over the weekend, offering more than 100 vendors from across the state, including crafters, artisans, music, chainsaw carvers, food and beverage vendors, family activities and more.
This was the biggest Mountain Fest to date, according to Elk County Wilds Tourism Association President Julee Marzella, as well as the second year the event was held at the Tannery complex, as it outgrew its former location.
This venue, which includes an entire building addition, allowed increased space for guests to walk around and enjoy the variety of entertainment, said Marzella. Organizers were also able to double the number of food vendors in the food truck court.
The event is also known for giving area chainsaw carvers and beyond a place to work on, showcase and sell their wooden masterpieces.
Also expanded this year was the Mountain Fest “Kids Corner.” This incorporated a Kids Vendor Show, where young entrepreneurs could showcase goods like jewelry, clothing, homemade lemonade and balloon animals.
The three-day event is now held in memory of former ECWTA President and Founder of Mountain Fest Tom “T.O.” Fitch each year, whose logo is featured on Mountain Fest apparel.
Marzella anticipates that Mountain Fest will continue to grow in both vendors and attendees in the coming years.