BENEZETTE — Sarah Lawrence of Benezette recalls always wanting to open a bed and breakfast and own her own restaurant, something she has now accomplished in a building nestled in the heart of elk country on Winslow Hill Road.
Morning Mist B&B opened near the Elk Country Visitor Center in fall of 2020. And, expected to be open by May of this year is Mountain Thyme Kitchen –a homemade breakfast restaurant located inside of the B&B building.
Lawrence has visited Benezette for as long as she can remember, falling in love with the area and the elk.
“I have always loved upstate Pennsylvania,” said Lawrence, noting the possibility for many day trips throughout the Pennsylvania Wilds.
Lawrence, who grew up in Pine Creek Valley, now permanently lives at the B&B.
“This is home,” she says.
The elk country lodging establishment has four rooms, each exemplifying a naturesque theme, such as a majestic elk, birds, bears and fish decor on the walls. There is a rustic and “homey” feeling to them all.
The B&B’s busiest time, of course, tends to be during rut season in the fall. All age groups tend to stay there, either just to visit elk country or for special occasions, said Lawrence.
“I have always loved having my coffee in the morning watching mist come off the mountain,” she said, in reference to the B&B’s unique name.
The B&B building, built from the ground up using local and repurposed wood, is what’s known as a “barndominium,” said Lawrence. Its large windows overlook the landscape outside, while the inside gives off a rustic and “cozy cabin” vibe.
Customers tend to love the spacious rooms, always kept cozy and clean, as well as having a private bathroom, king-size bed and walk-in closet, and being so close to the Elk Country Visitor Center. Even the bathroom vanities are handmade wooden creations.
Elk country businesses have a way of helping one another out, Lawrence noted, as she always recommends guests visit other local places during their stay, and vice versa.
“This community has been very welcoming and supportive,” said Lawrence.
Morning Mist B&B is also known for hosting campfires for its guests when the weather is warm.
During their stay, Lawrence says they are always sure to direct people to good elk viewing spots, too, of course.
The B&B will certainly be busier earlier in the day after the restaurant opens, but guests will still have their valued privacy in the evenings.
Mountain Thyme Kitchen
In addition to all of the elk country perks at the B&B, Mountain Thyme Restaurant is just another way to make guests and the community feel “right at home,” said Lawrence.
In reference to the restaurant’s name, Lawrence has always said they live on “mountain time” there, that things are relaxed and never in any rush.
Mountain Thyme Kitchen restaurant will encompass the first half of the B&B building. The breakfast-based eatery will be open to more than just B&B guests, welcoming community members for a homemade meal.
The restaurant anticipates having 54 seats available for breakfast diners. There is also a bar area with high-top chairs.
Lawrence said she felt the elk country area needed a breakfast business. Already making homemade breakfast for B&B guests, she decided it was time to expand.
The Mountain Thyme menu will offer traditional breakfast dishes made from scratch, as well as specials like daily crepe flavors, waffles and pancakes, said Lawrence, who has been cooking and working in restaurants for many years.
One of her staples at the B&B are her omelettes, something guests request most. Prior to guests staying there, she gets an idea for what they like to eat.
And, following the theme of the B&B, everything in the restaurant is being constructed by the hands of local people, including the wooden counter, drywall, plumbing and bathrooms.
The inside of the B&B also displays the work of local artists and photographers. Overlooking the restaurant area is a spacious elk painting created by Liz Dippold of Elk County. The photograph itself was taken by Dave Anderson, and features a famous Benezette bull.
The building displays other wildlife photos on the walls, taken by photographers like Bruce Walkovich and Anna Marie. If one of these photographs is sold, Lawrence asks that $5 of the proceeds is donated to the Keystone Elk Country Alliance.
Elk country also seems anxious and excited for the restaurant to open, she noted.
Visit “Mountain Mist B&B” and “Mountain Thyme Restaurant” on Facebook.