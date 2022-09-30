DuBOIS — DuBois Area High School’s Mr. and Ms. DuBois Make-A-Wish Challenge held a fundraising event to help grant wishes of local children with a critical illness through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
According to school officials, a select group of seniors at the high school were nominated to participate in the Mr. and Ms. DuBois competition to help raise money for Make-A-Wish.
“These students displayed selfless acts of kindness by going above and beyond to raise money for a life-changing organization,” said officials. “In total there were 11 teams competing for the title of Mr. and Ms. DuBois. For the first time, the Mr. and Ms. DuBois teams partnered with members of the Homecoming Court to increase the amount of money raised for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.”
On Friday, Sept. 23 during the school pep rally, the team who raised the most money for Make-A-Wish was awarded the title — Austin Henery and Emily Snyder, who raised a total of $3,449.75.
Overall, the students raised $11,096.28 for Make-A-Wish.
In addition to those who won the title of Mr. and Ms. DuBois, other students who participated include: Gil Barker, Grace Puncheon, Samantha Passmore, Carson Dombroski, Cullen McAllister, Austyn Burkett, Gavin Kaschalk, Jordan Watt, Emma Delp, Brendan Orr, Angelena Sandy, Gabby Horner, Morgan Rothrock, Kaylie Marsh, Erica Williams, Andrew Getch, Alex Horsely, Aaron Andrulonis, Brady Deeb, and Jaedon Yarus.
In the U.S. and its territories, a wish is granted every 34 minutes, according to the Make-A-Wish website.
“A wish can be that spark that helps these children believe that anything is possible and gives them the strength to fight harder against their illnesses. This one belief guides us and inspires us to grant wishes that change the lives of the kids we serve,” states the website.