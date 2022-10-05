Area football players from every high school in Clearfield County are taking part in the 32nd annual Mr. Gridiron campaign which benefits the American Cancer Society, according to Senior Development Manager Susan Babik.
The following football players, who will be making an impact off the field, too, have been selected to represent their high school in the fight against cancer:
- Ben Hickman, Carson Dombroski and Garrett Frantz, all from DuBois Area High School.
- Daniel McGarry, Josh Bloom and Damian Brady, all from Curwensville Area High School.
- Eric Myers, Isaac Samsel, Connor McCracken, and Zachary Billotte, all from Clearfield Area High School.
- Lev Knuth, Hunter Knepp, Connor Williams, all from Moshannon Valley High School.
- Lucas Tarnow and Mason Peterson, from Glendale High School.
- Kyle Kolesar, John Stavola, Gabe McCamley and Landen Pase, all of West Branch High School.
- Ben Gustkey, Devyn Suhoney, Dawson Snyder, all of Philipsburg Osceola High School.
The football players will be looking to their communities to show their support with a donation as they “team up” to benefit the American Cancer Society, said Babik.
Those interested in helping their local football players are asked to look for coin cans in participating businesses to vote for their favorite football star.
The contestant with the most “votes” will be honored as Mr. Gridiron for the 2022 football season, said Babik.
Persons can also support a particular candidate by mailing a donation to the American Cancer Society, 108R N. Second St. STE 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830 and include the name of their favorite candidate.
The Mr. Gridiron contest runs until the end of October when all votes are tabulated, and winners will be announced at a banquet in their honor on Nov. 6.
“Just like football, not all battles with cancer are won. Unlike football, with cancer, you can only lose one time,” according American Cancer Society information. “This year more people than ever will survive cancer, and fewer will hear the words “you have cancer.” Although tremendous strides have been made, there will be people diagnosed this year. Cancer is a disease that affects almost every person in the community in some way. For those who are suffering right now and for those who may be diagnosed in the future there is more help than ever before.”
For those who have been touched by cancer, the Mr. Gridiron campaign is an opportunity for them to contribute to the fight against cancer, said Babik.