DuBOIS — Multiple vehicle crashes on a snowy Interstate 80 temporarily closed the highway for several hours Tuesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
At about 6 a.m. Tuesday, PennDOT announced the closure of I-80 eastbound and westbound between exits 90 and 97 because of vehicle crashes which started overnight. This is the area between the DuBois Regional Airport in Jefferson County to Route 210 DuBois/Brockway, Clearfield County.
I-80 westbound was reopened as of 7:30 a.m., with eastbound lanes reopening around 11:30 a.m., according to PennDOT.
"I-80 westbound had multiple crashes, including a jack-knifed tractor trailer," said Christina Gibbs, community relations coordinator for PennDOT District 10. Gibbs noted these crashes happened between exits 90-120.
"I-80 eastbound had a car over an embankment between exits 90-120, and two tractor trailers in a crash with roadway debris that was between exits 90-97," Gibbs said.
The Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to I-80, beginning at 1 a.m. until 4:15 a.m., according to Chief Rob Burgeson.
Firefighters were called to mile marker 106.3 for a reported vehicle off of the road, Burgeson said. No injuries were reported.
Fire department personnel also responded to mile marker 95, where multiple vehicles were involved in an accident; there was no entrapment and possibly minor medical treatment, Burgeson said.
Later Tuesday morning, crews were called to the exit near Falls Creek to assist police with traffic control, said Burgeson.
More details will be provided as they become available from authorities.
— Ben Destefan of The Courier Express contributed to this article.