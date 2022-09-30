PUNXSUTAWNEY — Multiple items were reportedly stolen from BFG Manufacturing Services between Aug. 25 and Sept. 6, according to state police in Punxsutawney.
The suspect or suspects entered the Universal Drive facility through an unlocked door and stole 15 items from the business, according to the police report, which included:
- Socket set – $1,000
- Ninety-degree die grinder – $100
- Straight die grinder – $100
- Drill index and bits – $300
- Cases of spray paint –$50
- Avanti wireless paint sprayer – $300
- Hi Bay LED lights – $800
- Welding hoods – $450
- Weld consumables – $200
- Tig torch –$150
- Welding gloves – $50
- Sanding disk –$40
- Grinding wheels – $40
- Tool box –$30
- Bessey sliding clamps – $400
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.