ST. MARYS — An inspiring and creative day of music making was held at St. Marys Area High School during its All-District Music Symposium on March 2.
Choral Director Adam Brooks said a total of 288 music students from all St. Marys Area School District schools joined forces throughout the day in preparation for the concert that evening, he said.
“Thank you to all parents and families for allowing your children to participate in music, so we can have days like this,” said Brooks.
High school and middle school students separated into band and chorus ensembles to practice in the morning, he continued, and elementary band and chorus students arrived in the afternoon.
“Students and teachers spent about nine hours of practicing throughout the school day, and presented an evening concert for parents, friends, family and the community,” said Brooks.
Some of the band pieces played included “Tyrannosaurus Rocks,” “Pictures at an Exhibition,” and “Let’s Go Band.”
The choruses also performed “Froggy Went A-Courtin,” “Loch Lomond” and the ‘80s tune “Africa.”
The day of music-making was truly a team effort and rewarding experience for everyone involved, said Brooks. It’s also always great for students of all ages to come together and collaborate.
SMAHS music teachers are Brooks, Amy Sines, Felicia Quinn, Laura Kleppinger and Cortney Foote.
“A special thanks goes out to our SMASD administration who supported this special day in logistics, allowing students to travel to the high school, and helping during the performance,” said Brooks.
He also recognized high-school custodial, maintenance and cafeteria staff members who helped to clean, set up and serve meals to the large number of students involved.
SMAHS senior Andrea Malone photographed the Music Symposium event.
Follow St. Marys Area High School Music Department and St. Marys Area School District on Facebook.