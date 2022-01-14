ST. MARYS — The new “My St. Marys” app gives residents the opportunity to be more connected to and engaged with local government at the touch of their fingertips.
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming said as technology begins to develop, this app was an ideal way to help relate information to residents.
“It is becoming more and more popular for individuals to use their mobile phones for news, information, communication, engagement and resources,” he said.
With the increase in the use of mobile phones, St. Marys decided to jump on the moving train, said Fleming.
“We decided, why not use it to provide a unique approach to improving our local government communication with our residents?” he said.
St. Marys is the second-largest Pennsylvania city in terms of land, spanning across 100 square miles, said Fleming.
“What comes with this ranking is the challenge of connecting with individual citizens,” he said. “How can 13,000 citizens feel connected to city government? How can those residents efficiently receive the information and tools they need to continually improve their community?”
The app was launched in November 2021. Through this platform, residents are able to report issues occurring throughout the city. Some examples could be street lighting, street signs, drainage, traffic signals, garbage, high grass, snow, etc., said Fleming.
Since its launch, 700 residents have downloaded the pap from the iTunes Store or Google Play.
The app also makes things easier for city staff members.
“It provides a work-order management system, allowing them to track requests and collect data on response times, locations and the types of issues being reported,” Fleming added.
Using the issue-reporting feature is “revolutionizing” the way the city collects its data and reports.
“This is influencing critical decisions about the deployment of resources,” he said.
The app offers much more than just the “Report City Issue” feature, such as the ability for residents to pay sewer bills, purchase a parking permit, job openings, facility rentals, city contact information, right-to-know requests and a live downtown camera of St. Marys, said Fleming.
“Using a push-notification feature, the city is able to put out immediate notifications in real time, such as road closures, street-lighting issues, office closures and weather emergencies.”
An example, said Fleming, would be the National Weather Service of State College issuing winter-weather advisories for St. Marys on certain days and times.
“It has been a great asset in increasing citizen engagement and streamlining internal administrative workflows,” Fleming said.