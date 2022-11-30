(The Center Square) – Maine’s political leaders are trying to avert a nationwide boycott of American lobster over the industry’s potential impact on critically endangered north Atlantic right whales.
Whole Foods recently announced it will stop selling lobster caught in the Gulf of Maine at hundreds of its retail stores across the country. The company cited concerns raised by sustainability groups, including the Marine Stewardship Council, which has withdrawn its endorsement of the U.S. lobster industry.
The move prompted a terse response from Gov. Janet Mills and members of Maine’s congressional delegation, who criticized the decision, and urged national retailers not to pull lobsters from their cases.
“We are disappointed by Whole Foods’ decision and deeply frustrated that the Marine Stewardship Council’s suspension of the lobster industry’s certificate of sustainability continues to harm the livelihoods of hardworking men and women up and down Maine’s coast,” they said in a statement.
North Atlantic right whales, driven to the brink of extinction in the 20th century by whalers, and are more recently at risk from ship collisions and entanglement in fishing gear. They have dwindled to a population of about 340, scientists say.
Environmental activists have been pressuring the federal government to ban commercial fishing nets and gear in state waters to prevent entanglements of whales and turtles.
Federal regulators are considering new regulations requiring modifications in fishing gear to help reduce whale fatalities, but those rules have been put on hold for two years following recent court challenges.
Mills and other Maine leaders argue Maine lobstermen have 150 year history of sustainability, and point to federal fisheries data showing there have been no documented right whale deaths attributed to Maine lobstering gear.
“Despite this, the Marine Stewardship Council, with retailers following suit, wrongly and blindly decided to follow the recommendations of misguided environmental groups rather than science,” they said. “We strongly urge the Marine Stewardship Council and retailers to reconsider their potentially devastating decisions.”
The lobster fishery is one of the most valuable in the U.S., and was worth more than $900 million at the docks last year in Maine alone.