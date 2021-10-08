ST. MARYS — South St. Marys Street Elementary School recently celebrated its custodian, Laney Bryant, for all of her continuous efforts to keep the school fresh and clean.
National Custodian Day is recognized each year on Oct. 2, honoring the hard work that it takes to “keep public facilities in tip-top shape, as well as the people who diligently work, often at low wages, to make sure schools and workplaces are spotless and sanitary,” according to National Today.
Being a custodian can often be a “thankless task,” says www.nationaltoday.com, which is why this day is so important.
SSMSES Principal Chrissy Kuhar said a large and colorful bulletin board was created and posted right outside of Laney’s office.
SSMSES students all created stars or suns to be a part of the bulletin board.
“Her school family wanted to let her know how much she, and the entire custodian crew, are appreciated,” she said.
Laney was also given a “Best Custodian Ever” ribbon.
These staff members are especially important, said Kuhar, given the unsure circumstances of the past year or so.
“SMASD (St. Marys Area School District) custodial crews have worked tirelessly and diligently keeping our schools clean, safe and healthy during an ongoing pandemic,” she said.