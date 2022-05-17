DuBOIS — The Pennsylvania National Guard completed its quarterly pickup of unused medications at the Clearfield Borough Police Department recently, collecting medications that were disposed of in collection boxes located throughout Clearfield County.
A total of 315 pounds of medications were collected on May 4 for safe and legal disposal.
Medication take-back pickup days are scheduled quarterly by the National Guard. Clearfield County has collected 690 pounds of medication since November 2021.
Anyone who has medication that is no longer needed can drop it off at a take-back location. Clearfield County has several locations for unwanted medication collections. Boxes are located in all the municipal police departments and the Clearfield County Courthouse. All medications, including dry, patches and liquid are accepted. Creams and ointments, along with pet medications, are also accepted.
Medication take-back boxes are important to ensure a healthy and safe environment. The Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission, Clearfield County police departments and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers urges everyone to work together to prevent all unused medications from falling into the wrong hands.
Contact the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission for more information or questions at 814-371-9002.