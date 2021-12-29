ST. MARYS — There were many wagging tails, purrs and smiling faces at the Elk County Humane Society this Christmas, as stockings full of goodies for dogs and cats were delivered for its shelter animals.
Pam Gerarge of St. Marys, a member of the humane society who has a passion for helping animals, said the “stocking drive” is in its third year, and this was the most successful fundraiser yet. Boxes and totes were “filled to the brim” with donations, including food, puzzles for dogs, treats, toys and items from the humane society’s wish list.
This year’s stocking drive collected nearly 100 stockings, as well as many other items, surpassing its goal to hang a stocking on each animal’s kennel.
Donors and volunteers can also tag along on the day the stockings are delivered (Dec. 23), getting to witness the animals inspect their new treasures.
“We could never express how very appreciative we are of the support we get every year. It grows a little bigger each year. At the Elk County Humane Society, they help dogs and cats find their forever homes each day. This includes coordinating transportation, daily feeding, vet care, and of course, enrichment,” said Gerarge in a “Thank you” post.
With donations collected in bins in front of Gerarge’s home, news of the stocking drive spreads well on its own throughout Facebook, social media and word-of-mouth.
All forms of donations make it possible to enrich the lives of these shelter animals at Christmastime, and for months to come, she noted.
The drive also brought in many blankets donated by Elk Haven Nursing Home, which will go to animals at the ECHS, Clearfield County SPCA and Project Love, as well as the McKean County SPCA, said Gerarge.
Stockings and extras were also sent home with animals who were/are recently adopted from the humane society.
For more information on the ECHS’s adoptable pets, visit www.echumanesociety.org.