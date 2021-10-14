BROCKWAY – When Wilford “Bud” Neubert came into the world, Woodrow Wilson was president, the Tomb of the Unknowns was still empty in Arlington National Cemetery, and the World Series was the first to be broadcast on the radio.
One hundred years later, Neubert quietly delivers meals on wheels, keeps busy in his house, and sits on the back porch to enjoy the quiet.
Neubert, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday, Oct. 13, is somewhat of a legendary figure in Brockway. He volunteered with the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company for 50 years, worked at Brockway Glass for nearly 40 years, captained the community’s fire police, and helped out in his church and the American Legion. He might be best known for his chicken and biscuit dinners, which were a staple of the Harvest of Love and Legion fundraisers in the past.
“There are no secrets to cooking the perfect chicken and biscuits,” he said.
Much of Neubert’s journey began at a recruiting station in Ridgway.
“I enlisted in Ridgway,” Neubert said. “I went to gunnery school in Great Lakes. I then went to Philadelphia and shipped out to Egypt.”
This was 1942. Neubert was a gunner’s mate on a ship that transported supplies – everything from pencils to tanks – to the warfront. One of his first experiences was a surgery in a foreign land.
“I got appendicitis in Egypt and had my appendix removed in Arabia,” he said. “Then I went to Trinidad and back to the United States for the first time in a year. I used to go to Philadelphia or New York and shipped to the Mediterranean. I’ve seen quite a bit of the world.”
Other than the appendicitis, Neubert does not want to talk about World War II. He got out of the Navy in 1946 and married Edith Meredith soon after.
“I worked at Stackpole in St. Marys,” he said. “She worked there, too, so that’s where we met.”
He and Edith had two children, Donald and Karen. Donald went to work at Brockway Glass and Karen co-owns Brockway Appliance with her husband. Neubert has two grandchildren. Neubert and Edith remained in Brockway together until she passed away.
Back in 1947 when Stackpole went on strike, Neubert went to work at Brockway Glass. He stayed until he was 62.
“I was there pretty close to 40 years,” Neubert said. “It was fairly good pay, more than the Navy paid!”
Neubert joined the Brockway Volunteer Hose Company around 1950. The fire hall on Taylor Way was still in the distant future when he first donned the fire helmet.
“The department was down where Glasstown Pizza is now,” Neubert said. “It was the borough building then, and we had a part of it for the two trucks. Eventually, we moved it to where the fire department is now.”
As he enters his 100th year, Neubert keeps busy.
“I try to be active,” he said. “After my wife passed away, I live by myself. I do the housework myself. I’ve done a lot of things down around the church – anything that needed to be done, I did it. With the Harvest of Love, I learned how to cook the chicken and biscuits. I delivered meals to the homebound, and I still do that. Been doing that for 40 years.”
Neubert was the Brockway Man of the Year in 1995 and was honored with a special resolution of the Brockway Borough Council at its October meeting. Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson got a little emotional presenting the text of the resolution honoring Neuman. Benson had worked with Neuman for many years at the fire department.
“I can’t tell you how proud I am to give this to you,” Benson said as he read the resolution.
Mayor Bill Hrinya also praised Neubert’s accomplishments.
“If we could do just half as much as Mr. Neubert did in his life, we would be doing pretty well for ourselves,” Hrinya said.