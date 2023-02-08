RIDGWAY — Elk County Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphans’ Court Lee A. Neureiter has announced his candidacy for reelection in 2023.
Elected in 2019, Neureiter has served the office since January 2020. During his first term, he oversaw a cosmetic refresh to the office which hadn’t changed in 50 years. The changes included new flooring, new paint, new ceiling tiles, new lighting, and new workstations.
Shortly after taking office, the COVID pandemic occurred and Neureiter created a model that allowed the office to remain open and providing services each day with no closures. He and his staff worked hard to ensure all customer needs were met during the pandemic, and they continue to do so.
New functions have been added to better serve customers of the office, including enhanced online access to information and processes. Some of these include e-recording, an online marriage application, virtual probates, and the deployment of FraudSleuth – a way for property owners to be notified when a document is recorded in their name.
During 2022, Neureiter was nominated and ultimately elected by his peers to the executive boards of both the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association and the Registers of Wills and Clerks of Orphans’ Courts Association of Pennsylvania. In these capacities, he has the opportunity to influence state-wide initiatives and legislation regarding document recording, estate processing, adoptions, guardianships, and more.
Neureiter continues his community involvement. He serves on the board of directors for the Keystone Rural Health Consortia, the Mountain Laurel Federal Credit Union, and the Fox Township Community Council. He is also the vice president of the Fox Township Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Post 511 Sons of the American Legion.
Neureiter is honored to have served the residents of Elk County for 10 years, these last three plus as Register and Recorder. Neureiter will be on the Republican primary ballot, and would appreciate any write-ins on the Democratic primary ballot.