DuBOIS — An “Adopt a Pet” event benefiting memory care residents of nursing homes in Clearfield County will take place at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Manor in DuBois Saturday.
The new charity “Companions of the Heart Adoptables,” purchases new stuffed animals for nursing home residents in the area. The mission of the group is to bring comfort to memory care patients by giving them a stuffed animal and a forever companion, said Founder Amy Gardner, who started the charity in February 2021.
Her friend and director of Colonial Courtyard at Clearfield, Miranda Coulter, had shared a post about an out-of-state nursing home that was doing something like this, said Gardner, and thought the area could benefit from a similar endeavor.
“I told her I was very interested in helping,” Gardner said. “She said that given my background with special events and having rescue animals, this was a perfect adventure for me.”
Gardner sent letters to nursing homes in Clearfield County in mid-March, she said, informing them of the idea brewing in her head.
Robin Badger, activity director at CTKM, responded to Gardner’s letter with “so much enthusiasm,” she said, and Saturday’s event was born.
“I started a group on Facebook to gain interest, and within a week, I had people messaging me and asking if they could help,” said Gardner.
There are about six to 10 people who have helped when it comes to collecting donations, she said.
Gardner noted that she also been contacted by Brittany Rougeux at Medi Home Health in State College, requesting a partnership with Companions of the Heart Adoptables.
The name was concocted by Rick Simmons, and Action Graphics designed the logo, Gardner added. Jim’s Sports Center is designing T-shirts.
Gardner says she has hosted three fundraisers where tickets for raffle baskets were sold, with all proceeds going toward the purchase of new 8-by-11-inch stuffed animals and supplies for events.
On Saturday, there will be tables in place with the stuffed animals, Gardner says.
“We made stuffed animal personal pages, with a picture of the animal they get to keep,” she said. “They will also receive a laminated adoption certificate.”
“Lil Man Productions” will also be in attendance, featuring music from the ‘40s and ‘50s.
Donations can be made by visiting Companions of the Heart Adoptables on Facebook. There are also donation boxes at Clearfield Tire, said Gardner, and Waggin’ Trains pet store in Clearfield.