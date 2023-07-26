A free eight-week online Zoom course for people in Clearfield/Jefferson counties affected by another’s substance use disorder/addiction will begin Aug. 16. The course will then be held weekly from 5:30-8 p.m.
Stacey Karchner, a family recovery life coach through the BALM (Be A Loving Mirror) Family Recovery Program, will be teaching the Zoom course, sponsored by Behavioral Health Rural Health Initiative. The BALM program evolved around the fact that those with substance use are human beings and deserving of love, just as any other person is.
The family role is crucial, and families often can and do make a difference. Research shows when the family gets well, the loved one has a much better chance at getting and staying well. The brains of those with addiction are hijacked by a drug (believing it is needed to survive), and in turn, the family’s brains are hijacked and addicted to the loved one, obsessed with trying to control or fix the situation. They are obsessed with the outcome. Therefore, the family needs support just as much, if not more, according to Karchner.
Because of the profound effect the BALM had on her journey, Karchner took intense training to become a BALM family recovery life coach and help other families. The course she will be teaching is a component of the BALM program consisting of 12 lessons, including topics such as the crucial role of the family, leverage and boundaries, motivational interviewing, enabling vs. helping, responding vs. reacting, self-care and mindfulness, etc.
Family members find a new perspective and learn new ways of acting, being and speaking without anger and judgement. They become the chief supporter rather than the obstacle, just as they would if their loved one was struggling with any other type of illness.
The course will begin Wednesday, Aug. 16 by Zoom platform. Those enrolled will be mailed the materials.
For more information or to enroll, email skarchner9@gmail.com or call 814-360-7590.