RIDGWAY — Just in time for the trout season opener on April 1, a new fishing dock has been installed at Sandy Beach Park in Ridgway Township.
The dock was a collaboration project that several organizations and agencies contributed to, including the Elk County Conservation District, Ridgway Township, Stackpole-Hall Foundation, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Jim Zwald Chapter Trout Unlimited, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Mini Greenways, the North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission and Allegheny National Forest.
The new pier overlooks the trout stream at the park, located on Laurel Mill Road in Ridgway.
Elk County Conservation District Watershed Technician Micaela Lefever said the vision for this project stared with Jim Zwald Chapter Trout Unlimited, an Elk and Cameron counties nonprofit organization.
“The group saw a need for increased access to fishing at various parks across the county,” she said. “Due to the excitement Ridgway Township had about the project, we decided to complete it at Sandy Beach Park.”
The Trout Unlimited Chapter sought out the funding for an engineer, said Lefever, who designed an ADA-accessible fishing dock at the Laurel Mill Road park.
The ECCD and Western Pennsylvania Conservancy worked together to design fish habitat structures, so that fish would actually want to live where the dock would be constructed, she explained. Lefever then sought out funding for the stream habitat portion of the project.
The Elk County Community Foundation contributed $2,000 toward habitat improvement, while the Stackpole-Hall Foundation contributed nearly $20,000. Seneca Resources also donated stone.
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission helped with reworking the original design and providing construction oversight and manual labor. The WPC also provided construction labor for the project.
Lefever herself contributed to construction, too.
“I educated the public who stopped to look at the project, and provided another set of hands,” she said.
Ridgway Township completes projects at Sandy Beach Park almost every year, said Lefever.
“They decided to take on the dock portion of the project,” she said, which they pursued after stream habitat improvements were completed in late July 2022. In partnership with the North Central Planning Commission, Ridgway Township secured funding for the dock, and its installation was complete in time for the start of trout season.
It was noted that the opposite side of the stream belongs to Allegheny National Forest, which conducted an environmental review in order for the project to take place, said Lefever.
Between all of its phases, the funding process and the dock vision coming to fruition, this project is a prime example of what numerous organizations and agencies partnering together can accomplish, said Lefever.
“I am extremely grateful for everyone who managed to make this project a success. Without the funding and various partners, this project would not have been completed. I am very excited to see this project provide people with the opportunity to fish when they traditionally may not have been able to, or would’ve had a difficult time doing so,” she said.
This dock will be “enjoyed by so many for years,” Sandy Beach Park wrote on its Facebook page March 27.