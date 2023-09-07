HARRISBURG – The Susquehanna River Basin Commission (SRBC) is announcing a new grant program aimed at supporting local organizations dedicated to the health and wellness of our local watersheds. The Stream & Watershed Enhancement Grant program will provide funding for community-based environmental and water resource projects or events that improve, restore or protect our Basin’s waterways.
“Local watershed groups are often small and financially-challenged, yet so vitally important to safeguarding our creeks and streams,” said SRBC Executive Director Andrew Dehoff. “We want to make their jobs easier, as they unselfishly give their time and effort to protect their communities and the environment.”
SRBC anticipates awarding approximately $150,000 in total grand funds, with an individual project cap of $5,000. The application period opens on Sept. 6, 2023 and will close Nov. 30, 2023. Awards will be announced in January 2024.
Watershed groups, school districts, non-profit organizations and municipal government entities are all eligible applicants. Example projects range from educational events to citizen water quality monitoring to streamside resiliency efforts. More examples can found in the grant guidelines.
“We also hope participants will find the application process fairly simple and streamlined,” added Dehoff. For further assistance, an informational webinar will be held on October 3rd.