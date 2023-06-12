DuBOIS — A new group has formed to create a series of large-scale murals in downtown DuBois.
Members from Downtown DuBois Inc., DuBois Area Council on the Arts and the Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center are working together to not only promote art appreciation and education but also creating murals to draw attention to downtown DuBois as a destination for locals and visitors, according to a press release.
A kick-off Dine-In Days event for the mural group and the first mural project is scheduled for Thursday, June 22 and Friday, June 23 all day at Luigi’s Ristorante, located at 36 E. Long Ave., downtown DuBois.
The group plans to have a selfie donation station, raffles, drawings and 50/50.
“The mural series is part of a long-held goal of creating large-scale art projects in downtown DuBois each year,” said group member Julie Stewart. “This year marks the return of this goal with this new partnership and a focus on large murals.”
Stewart said downtown DuBois is already a creative hub with three art nonprofits — Winkler Gallery and Art Education Center, DuBois Area Council on the Arts and Cultural Resources Inc. (Reitz Theater), as well as several creative retail and service businesses.
“This mural series will really draw positive attention,” said Stewart.
The group is actively fundraising and planning to have the first mural completed by the end of this summer.
For more information and/or questions, call the Downtown DuBois Inc. office at 814-503-2481.