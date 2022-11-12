DuBOIS — The newly-formed networking group “DuBois Coffee and Connections” held its first official get together on Nov. 7, where like-minded businesspeople sat down to enjoy just that –coffee and forming connections.
Chelsey Foradori, owner of Better Bargains LLC on Beaver Drive and Devon Vallies, who is a regional manager lending specialist with NexTier Bank, are the brains behind this initiative, recently coming together to bring it to life.
Given Vallies’ knowledge of the banking industry, along with Foradori’s experience as a business owner and busy mother of two, the two feel they can “relate to just about anyone.”
“We both have very busy schedules, which makes it hard to commit to most networking groups,” said Foradori.
Knowing that they are not alone when it comes to time constraints, Foradori and Vallies decided to just create their own group.
“Our vision for the group is as simple as like-minded people enjoying a cup of coffee together,” she said. “No fees, no attendance sheet.”
With all of the hustle and bustle of life and business, it can be difficult to find the time to actually sit down and enjoy the company of others who can relate, Foradori said.
The goal, they continued, is to help people in the community thrive in business.
“We believe word of mouth is the best advertisement. If we can help refer customers to each other, then everyone wins. It’s also very comforting to just sit down and talk with others who understand how hard it is to run a business,” she said.
Fourteen people attended the first meeting held at Aegis Coffee Roasters, a number that Foradori and Vallies consider “fantastic” for the first gathering.
Much of this initiative stems from having a love for the DuBois community and all its people have to offer.
“Our community is full of so many kind and talented people,” said Foradori. “As a group, we shared our positions and ways we feel we can help one another.”
This is a great option for just about anyone, including someone who may have just started a business and isn’t sure what to do next, or a local business owner who is flourishing and can share tips and experiences.
“We want everyone to know that there is an open seat at our table,” Foradori and Vallies said. “When you work together, you thrive.”
DuBois Coffee and Connections will be meeting bi-weekly on Mondays at Aegis Coffee Roasters in downtown DuBois from 9:30-10:30 a.m. The next meeting is set for Nov. 21.
Find “Coffee and Connections” on Facebook for updates.