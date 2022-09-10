BENEZETTE — The family members behind Laurel Mountain Winery are heading into their first rut season as the new owners of the longtime business Benezette Wines.
Laurel Mountain Winery, based in Falls Creek on Old Grade Road, goes back 27 years, having always been family focused.
Owner Barbara Nordberg’s late husband, John Nordberg, was a winemaker and enthusiast, also creator of the Groundhog Wine Trail in Pennsylvania. John had inherited his family’s 100-year-old farm in the Driftwood area, where he used to grow grapes for wine, which is the source of many items featured in the winery’s Antique Tool Museum. One of the wines sold in Benezette is even named “Driftwood.”
Vicki Tretick, Barbara’s daughter, and her husband, Mike, are both winemakers and managers of the business. Their daughter, Taylor Tretick, is now the manager of Benezette Wines and runs the location. She also worked and learned from the previous longtime owners, Doug and Sylvia Ruffo.
Although they just purchased the Benezette winery in January of this year, LMW products have been sold in that store for around 10 years, said Vicki, having an already-established customer base in the elk country area.
LMW is the only cidery and winery in Jefferson County, said Vicki. They also operate a wine shop in Pittsburgh and a wine shop in Cook Forest State Park. Prior to installing its new system a few years ago, LMW was bottling and labeling thousands of gallons of wine by hand each year.
Joining the elk country community
Going into the first rut season as elk country business owners, Barbara says they are trying to prevent themselves from being overwhelmed. The plan is to ramp up the bottle production and deliveries to the Benezette area during this time.
The peak of rut season typically occurs in September and October.
“We are bottling (wine) almost every day,” said Vicki. “During the rut, we probably deliver at least three, sometimes four, times per week, (with) about 55 cases per load.”
As of 2021, the elk country area typically sees about 225,000 people come through during the fall season, according to the Elk Country Visitor Center.
Being a part of the Benezette community has been exciting, said Vicki. The family has become much more involved with organizations like the Keystone Elk Country Alliance and has been attending more events, such as the LIFT Wine Walk in St. Marys and the 2022 Elk Expo in August.
The results from the family’s first Elk Expo event were “phenomenal,” said Vicki. They debuted their peach moscato wine and a new cider. They have also spearheaded a KECA calendar contest, which raised $35,000. The winning label is featured on the winery’s new peach moscato bottle.
The 2023 KECA Calendar is available at Benezette Wines and the Elk Country Visitor Center. This is just another way, said Vicki, for them to give back to the Benezette community that supports them.
Benezette Wines on 2nd Street is in a great location, being so close to the Elk Country Visitor Center on Winslow Hill, as well as other prominent elk country businesses, said Vicki.
Recommended Video
Taylor shines when it comes to marketing the Benezette store, said Vicki, and is very good with sales and specials. She had always wanted to follow in the family’s longtime footsteps when it comes to the winery, and everyone in the family helps and consults one another.
The Benezette Wines location was also able to retain all of its former employees throughout the transition, Vicki noted.
One thing that makes Benezette Wines special, among many things, is being able to sit on the wine deck at the winery and see the elk, Vicki said. She recalls making one of her first deliveries there, with an elk coming right up to the vehicle’s door.
Vicki says they have kept much of the same products in the shop, including the popular Benezette wines, and local items such as cheese and candles sold by local vendors. The LMW family has also learned a lot from the Ruffos, such as incorporating elk onto their labels at Benezette Wines and tying in touristy names, such as Dents Run Rose. Some other quirky wine names at the shop include The Rut, Bugling Blue and Elkerberry.
As it always has, LMW continues to host events at its Falls Creek location, such as the Cider Pressing held in October, which is in its 20th year, and the Sunset at the Winery events.
In another advancement, LMW has also incorporated its wines into Snappy’s Convenience Store in DuBois and Clearfield, which brings them a lot more exposure, Vicki noted.
A word from the Ruffos
Doug and Sylvia Ruffo owned and operated Benezette Wines for 10 years before selling it to the Laurel Mountain Winery family.
“The business allowed us to meet people from all over the place,” they said. “We have so many regulars come in – it’s amazing. The community has been great, also.”
The business also allowed their family to come together in one location, said the Ruffos, who part-own the trademarked company “Elk Life” with their daughter, Kristi Blythe, and her husband, Eric.
The plan is to expand the Elk Life brand, and branch out into different states, the Ruffos said.
Selling Benezette Wines to the Laurel Mountain family was an easy decision, they noted.
“Laurel Mountain Vineyard has been with us from the beginning. We know that the customers will still be taken care of, as if we still own it.”
Visit www.benezettewines.com and Benezette Wines on Facebook.