DuBOIS — Jenny Taylor was hired as a new principal at last Thursday’s meeting of the DuBois Area School Board.
Taylor’s salary was set at $92,000 and her position is effective after July 1. It has not yet been announced which building Taylor will be assigned to, according to the district.
In other action, the board approved:
- A proposal to create a special education instructor position, effective with the 2022-2023 school year. Director Charlie Watt voted no.
- A proposal to create a speech/language pathologist position, effective with the 2022-2023 school year. Watt voted no.
- A Transitional First Grade program, pending enrollment. Watt voted no.
- The resignation of Martin Knezovich, school police officer, effective May 25.
- The resignation of Christopher Hough, custodian, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective immediately.
- The resignation of James Reed, custodian, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective immediately.
- The resignation of Ronald Reed, custodian, DuBois Area Senior High School, effective immediately.
- Hiring Anna Frederick as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at a bachelor’s step one, year one, effective the 2022-2023 school year.
- Hiring Alexa Ball as an elementary instructor at a salary, as per contract, at master’s step three, year five, effective the 2022-2023 school year.
- The list of temporary workers for the Maintenance/Custodial Department, as submitted, effective on or after May 31, 2022, through no later than Aug. 19.
- The list of interns for the IT Department, as submitted, effective on or after May 23, through no later than Aug. 26.
- Hiring the following individuals as instructors for the Summer School Program at the DuBois Area Senior High School to be held on July 11 through July 28 (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of each week) contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ESSER funds): Karli Puhala, English; Robert Bowser, math; and Robert Burns, social studies.
- Hiring the following individuals for the 2022 Elementary Summer Skills Enhancement Program, July 11-28, contingent upon enrollment (to be paid with ESSER funds): Instructors Sandy Rake and Sara Stuart.
- Hiring the following individuals for extra-duty positions for interscholastic winter sports for the 2022-2023 school year, as per contract: Boys’ Basketball –David Bennett, head coach, Gregory Monaco, varsity assistant, Greg Kennis, junior high coach (eight grade), Bradley Chamberlin, junior high coach (seventh grade); Girls’ Basketball –Rodney Thompson, head coach; Cory Hand, varsity assistant; Junior high basketball (Fall) –Rodney Thompson, junior high assistant (eight grade) and Christopher Sheloski, junior high assistant (seventh grade); Swimming/Diving –Michael Gressler, head coach, and Leanne Fuller, varsity assistant; Cheerleading: Taylor Schall, head coach, and Chelsea Lundgren, varsity assistant; Rifle –Joanne Pentz, head coach, and George Fatula, varsity assistant; Wrestling –Garrett Brown, head coach, Beau Bash, junior high coordinator and Shawn McCleary, junior high assistant; Gymnastics –Nicole Finalle, head coach, Deborah Finalle, varsity assistant; Girls’ Volleyball (7th/8th) –Brooks Carr, junior high, head coach, and Jamie Hoffer, junior high assistant coach.
- Hiring the following individuals for extra-duty positions for the 2022 Marching Band Program, as per contract: Melinda Swauger, band director, Carrie Senior, assistant director, Danielle Rode, percussion instructor (summer band and full season), Ann Olson, Color Guard instructor (summer band and full season), Nicholas Kloszewski, music instructor (summer band and full season).