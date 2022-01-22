RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farms Natural Therapies of Ridgway, known for using horses for healing, will be offering a new program this spring that encourages youth to read.
Founder Amanda Balon said the idea for “Books in the Barn” came from other therapeutic facilities offering this service.
“The increasing need for youth to find safe spaces to read and engage is on the rise, as we see more and more struggles in reading,” she said.
Balon herself has a child who struggles to read.
“I have been researching the importance of learning and reading, and have been finding that age five is not the magic age in which youth learn to read,” she said. “Some kids struggle longer than others however with the expectations put on youth in school kids may act out behaviorally, emotionally, or we may see mental health issues.
“I wanted to start a safe place where youth could pick their own books and find a safe buddy to read to.”
This program allows children a safe space to read, without fear of judgement.
“Animals can’t give feedback on how the kids are sounding out the words, but they can give feedback to the youth that they are enjoying what they are hearing, time spent with them, and just overall confidence boosting,” Balon said.
The program, also a bonding activity for youth and the animals, specifically features BMFNT’s mini horses, Shrek, Fiona and Blackberry, and a mini donkey named...Donkey.
“They are more at eye level when youth sit down on a stool, and, they are also calmer by nature, and enjoy attention just by a person being near them,” she explained.
Being that the program was just initiated, Balon is aiming to get youth engaged and interested at this time, she said.
She understands that traveling to the farm on Long Level Road in Ridgway may be a limiting factor for people who are interested, Balon said. The program currently has a sponsor, though, that will pay the $1 fee for all readers who attend.
“We are working on getting some chairs, building some ‘book barns’ inside of the barn, and creating an outside reading area where youth can sit outside and enjoy the outdoors with the animal,” she noted.
The half-hour program will include reading time, but youth can also brush and learn about their mini each time they come to the farm, Balon said, building a relationship with the animal.
“Not only would this program benefit youth but adults might find it comforting as well,” she said.
Balon recently read a book about reading aloud, and how it can change a person’s perspective on the story.
“Reading is an important skill, and yet we find it as one of the most disliked subjects in school, so why not create a fun opportunity?” she said.
Balon has many ideas swirling in her head for the program, she said, and hopes the community is receptive to it as it continues to grow.
“Books in the Barn” will be offered weekly on Wednesday evenings from 6:45-7:15 p.m., as well as on the first and third Sunday of the month from 3-4:30 p.m.
Depending on weather, programs will open mid-March or beginning of April.
Visit BMFNT on Facebook or www.bigmaplefarmnt.net for more information.