RIDGWAY — Shawn Geci officially became chief of the Ridgway Police Department in March of this year, but his career in law enforcement started 28 years ago.
Geci was named the new chief of police following former Chief Ralph Tettis’ longtime reign of 20 years.
Geci, a St. Marys native, said he had no plans of pursuing law enforcement after high school, that it was something that “just happened.” He was hired June 14, 1994, under the guidance of Chief Burton Shaver.
Geci worked as Tettis’ senior officer for many years. After earning his support, he decided to apply to be his replacement.
Geci recalls having a wonderful childhood, growing up with five siblings and two model parents. He currently lives in Ridgway with his wife and two kids, with a desire to keep the community they live in as safe as can be.
“We have a busy life in and out of work,” he said. “My wife and I both work full time. I coach my son’s baseball team, and my daughter plays as well.”
Geci also enjoys other hobbies such as camping, and his all-time favorite, hunting season.
Looking back on his time in law enforcement, Geci said the Ridgway Police Department has been a great place to build his career.
“I was blessed to work under so many knowledgeable officers when I was just a rookie officer,” he said, reminiscing on working under Tettis and other influential officers. “Ridgway gave me my start in law enforcement.”
The community, as well as Ridgway Borough Council and the three mayors Geci has worked under, have always been very supportive, he said.
Times have certainly changed throughout the years, and one of Geci’s long-term goals as chief is to ensure RPD officers are well-trained to handle this “ever-changing world.”
“It will always be my top priority to make Ridgway the safest community possible,” Geci said.