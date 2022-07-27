Ridgway Sheetz demolition 1
Demolition of the Sheetz at 138 N. Broad St. in Ridgway began July 18, according to Ridgway Borough Manager Mike Handley.

RIDGWAY – After a lengthy delay, the process of reconstructing the 138 N. Broad St. Sheetz store in Ridgway has officially begun.

