DuBOIS — An event new to the area and benefiting a good cause will make its premiere in DuBois this weekend.
Free to the public, "DuBois SuperCon and Swap Meet" will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 at DuBois Alliance Church - 1004 South Main St. - with a gaming event following at 7 p.m.
Organizer Christion Iraca said he has been planning this "pop culture" event to bring people with similar interests together, such as superheroes, science fiction, comic-book collecting, tabletop gaming, fantasy and more. The intention is to also give local businesses, crafters, artisans and other vendors a platform to showcase what they have to offer.
There are 26 vendors signed up for the event, said Iraca, offering items like comic books, toys, handcrafted goods, pop culture art and tabletop gaming. It has also been confirmed that "Star Wars" characters Darth Vader and some Stormtroopers will be making appearances at the event throughout the day.
Iraca added there will be miniature figurine painting, free face painting and food available for attendees as well.
"There is a large community in the area that shares an affection for super-heroes, fantasy gaming, anime, cosplay and sci-fi genres," he said. "My hope is to offer a venue where those interests can be shared and enjoyed."
Prior to DuBois SuperCon and Swap Meet, Iraca says people with these interests would likely have to travel over an hour outside of the area to attend an event such as this one.
Vendor fees will benefit the DuBois Salvation Army.
"The Salvation Army is always there at community events," said Iraca. "They open their doors and help a lot of people with food, clothing, school supplies, and more. I think they do some really great work, and I'm sure they could use the money to keep it going."
More information can be found on the "DuBois Super Con and Swap Meet" Facebook page.