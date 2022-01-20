ST. MARYS — A new police officer was sworn in at the start of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
Mayor Lyle Garner swore in Alexander Nester to the City of St. Marys Police Department. Chief Tom Nicklas said Nester, originally from Ridgway, started Jan. 2 of this year.
“We’re very happy to have him,” said Nicklas. “It’s always great to welcome new energy into the department.”
A certificate was also presented to Gary Anderson for his service on the vacancy board.
City parks
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider gave a short presentation on the new sponsorship initiative for the parks, aiming to get the community more engaged in local programs.
There are currently 22 sponsors, and 21 are local business owners, she told council. The parks are still looking for sponsors for programs such as day camps, youth sports leagues, community night at the St. Marys Community Pool and capital projects.
Every amount donated, no matter how small, means a lot, said Schneider.
Manager’s reportCity Manager Joe Fleming began his report addressing the street crews that treated the roads and cleared them during and following winter storm Izzy Sunday and Monday.
Luckily, he said, the storm was well-advertised, allowing better preparation processes to take place. The road crew did a good job of cleaning up after the storm.
The city is in the planning and preparation phase for 2022 projects, Fleming said. City staff have been busy marketing the city, in attempts to gain commercial interest.
Fleming also said he is grateful for such a great response for the very first COSM Parks and Recreation sponsorship initiative.
Thanks to the recent cold temperatures, the ice skating rink at Benzinger Park is now open as of last weekend, he said. Those interested should follow the parks page for updates.
The city is waiting on state approval for the funding of the Early Intervention Plan study, Fleming noted. There will also be a feasibility study between the municipal authority and the city.