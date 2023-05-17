ST. MARYS — A new City of St. Marys Police Department officer was sworn in at the start of Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting.
Coudersport native Colton Swede is now a patrolman for the COSMPD.
Chief Tom Nicklas extended a warm welcome to Swede. He also gave a special “Thank you” to the city’s Police Civil Service Commission, who “spend a lot of their own time” on helping with this process, including conducting extensive background checks on incoming officers.
Mayor Lyle Garner also proclaimed May Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, on behalf of the City of St. Marys and Elk County ABATE (American Bikers Aiming Towards Education).
The proclamation stressed the importance of citizens being aware of motorcycles on streets and highways and practicing safe driving techniques, also stating that motorcycle riding is a popular form of recreation for thousands of people across the country.
Manager’s report
St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming thanked the local presbyterian church for hosting a Police Memorial Service on Monday in honor of National Police Week.
He also stressed the importance of the May 16 primary election. Although this may not be the most popular election cycle, he personally thinks it is the most important, as it “dictates local/county policies that directly impact residents.”
Other updates:
- The city clean up held in April was a success, with all roll-off containers that were available full of collected garbage.
- The city’s Hometown Heroes banners are going back up.
- A new battery backup system has been placed in the traffic light near Apollo Theater to assist in any power disruptions.
- City offices will be closed May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.