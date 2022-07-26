Activity room
Buy Now

Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Vice President Richard Nenneau is shown in the activity room of the new Stern Center for Behavioral Health. 

 

 Elaine Haskins

DuBOIS — “This is a special building with a unique design and cutting-edge therapeutics,” Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Vice President Richard Nenneau said of the new Stern Center for Behavioral Health.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos