DuBOIS — “This is a special building with a unique design and cutting-edge therapeutics,” Penn Highlands Behavioral Health Vice President Richard Nenneau said of the new Stern Center for Behavioral Health.
“One aspect of this building that will be readily apparent is security,” said Nenneau. “This is arguably one of the most secure behavioral health hospitals in the entire Commonwealth. From entry to exit, this building was designed with patient and staff safety at the forefront. As you enter the facility, you’ll be greeted by security who will ask that any contraband will be handed over and secured until you exit. You’ll pass through a metal detector, and you’ll be individually granted access to the building by security.”
Nenneau said elevator access is controlled by staff. Upon entry to the first floor outpatient center, individuals will enter the waiting and check-in area. He said there are adult and pediatric waiting rooms. Access to the treatment areas is controlled by staff, by a proxy badge access. Patients cannot access the treatment areas unless accompanied by staff. There are 27 therapy and physician offices, three group rooms, and a same day walk-in clinic on the first floor of the three-story building.
On the second floor, Nenneau said, there is the acute care child and adolescent inpatient unit. This unit features 22 private rooms for the treatment of children and adolescents struggling with acute psychiatric issues.
“And aside from the colors and unique room features that you’ll see, this unit offers a therapeutic program not seen anywhere else in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics (NMT).
“The Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics is a developmentally sensitive neurobiology informed approach to clinical problem solving,” said Nenneau. “It’s not a specific therapeutic technique or an intervention. It’s an approach that integrates the core principles of neurodevelopment and traumatology. The neurosequential approach has three components, training and capacity building, assessment, and then specific recommendations for the selection and sequencing of therapeutic, educational and enrichment activities that match the needs and strengths of the individual.”
Nenneau said Arianne L. Iorfido, director of clinical operations for behavioral health, has led the charge on the research and implementation of this cutting-edge therapeutic model and a generous grant from the Mengle Foundation has made the training of staff possible.
Nenneau said the third floor of the new center will house a 22-bed psychiatric residential treatment facility for children and adolescents.
“As you’ve heard, there are shockingly few services for children and adolescents, throughout the Commonwealth, who could benefit from longer term treatment beyond acute care,” said Nenneau. “These children will be able to stay 60 days or longer to continue their treatment with the goal of integrating back into a family environment or community-based setting. They, too, will benefit from the Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics.”
The services the behavioral health hospital provides are desperately needed throughout the region, said Nenneau.
“That can’t be stated strongly enough,” he said. “But I want to take the moment to personally thank Mr. Dave Stern, his generosity and belief in us and what we’re all about and what we’re doing here. I can’t thank him enough. And I’m proud that this building bears his name. Words can’t express my gratitude today. I also want to thank our Penn Highlands corporate leadership for their supporting guidance over the course of this project, and it’s hard to believe it’s been about four years.
“Finally, I want to thank the behavioral health staff,” said Nenneau. “Without them, I don’t believe we’d be here today. They’ve been involved in this project since day one. They’ve provided input, plenty of spirited discussion along the way and dedication and I can’t thank them enough. They’re the heart and soul of what we do here.”