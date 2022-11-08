DuBOIS — New Story Schools is preparing for their second annual “Thanksgiving in a Box” food drive, according to School Services Director Timothy Port.
He said the main donation station will be held at the New Story School, located at 460 Jeffers St., DuBois. Donations are being accepted through Nov. 14. Other locations to donate include: Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce, the DuBois Mall (multiple store donations), Lakeside United Methodist Church, Baka’s Barbershop/WPAL Fitness Center, Life Community Churchy, St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Treasure Lake Interdenominational Church, First United Presbyterian Church and Christian Missionary Alliance.
Port said items they need for the food drive include: Turkeys (or gift cards), boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned vegetables (green beans and corn), cranberry sauce and gravy.
Boxes will be distributed from 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 at the DuBois Mall (next to UZI’s).
Last year, more than 80 boxes were donated to those in need.
For more information, contact Port at 814-201-9256.
New Story Schools is an educational organization comprised of special education schools in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Virginia.