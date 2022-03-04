DuBOIS — Once again, New Story Schools in DuBois is teaming up with the City of DuBois to hold an Autism Awareness Walk and Resource Fair on Saturday, April 23 from noon–3 p.m. at Memorial Park in DuBois. The walk will begin at 1 p.m.
“We are looking forward to providing a day of fun with free games and activities for families of the school and larger community, while raising awareness of available resources for families living with Autism Spectrum Disorder,” said School Services Director Tim Port.
The event will feature an opportunity for attendees to walk and will provide the opportunity to interact with local businesses and organizations. Attendees are encouraged to wear blue to align with the cause of autism awareness.
New Story is seeking participating organizations to help carry out this event.
“We would love for representatives from organizations to join our Autism Resource Fair so families can learn about their organization’s services,” said Port.
Any individuals or businesses who would like to participate are asked to contact Port at timothy.port@newstoryschools.com by Saturday, April 9. For any questions, call Port at 814-371—5387, extension 8256.
Attending organizations and businesses will have to bring their own table and chairs. Participating businesses are encouraged to provide giveaways such as candy or promotional resources.
New Story is a privately-licensed academic school that provides special education to children up to age 21 who have been diagnosed with autism or emotional/behavioral disorders.
To learn more about New Story Schools, visit newstoryschools.com or visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NewStorySchools/.