ST. MARYS — After more than a week back to school, new leaders within St. Marys Area School District say they have been welcomed with open arms.
Newly-appointed principal of St. Marys Area Middle School, Julie Boyer, said they prepared the foyer and classrooms to warmly welcome students back, as well as hosted a 6th-grade orientation to make incoming students feel welcomed.
“We’re happy to be back together,” she said.
Due to the pandemic, teachers are now utilizing Google Classroom more intently.
“We have a ‘plan forward’ mindset, in case closures should be necessary,” said Boyer.
Multiple tours were provided for families new to SMASD, she said. All grades at SMAMS also participated in “principal chats” with Boyer.
The new mask mandate that went into effect Sept. 7 will be a challenge, Boyer noted, but SMAMS continues to follow safety protocols – sanitizing and social distancing – and the overall goal is to keep students and staff safe.
“If masking allows us to remain in school and avoid closures, we need to comply,” said Boyer. “Students benefit greatly from in-person learning. It is a struggle for families when ‘normal routines’ are altered. We appreciate families realizing this is a state mandate, and acknowledging how difficult this is from a systems’ perspective.”
On a personal note, Boyer is loving the middle school, she said, and has been welcomed with open arms by everyone.
“Students switching classes throughout the day gives me the opportunity to interact with lots of students,” she said. “I appreciate the uniqueness of all the students and enjoy their humor. These kids possess so much potential and are so caring. They inspire me to be my best every day.”
Harley Davidson Ramsey, who just officially became SMASD superintendent at the start of this school year following Brian Toth’s retirement, had nothing but great things to say about the first week of school.
“It has been so fulfilling to see students each morning as they come to school. As I rotated through the buildings, it became clearer and clearer that SMASD is a real family.”
Similarly to Boyer, Ramsey said he has felt extremely welcome coming into his new position.
“Each day as I greet kids, I am recharged and recommitted to doing what it takes to keep our schools open,” he said.
Ramsey was also very complimentary of the SMASD board of directors.
“They are truly committed to doing worthwhile work and serving the community,” he noted.
“Administration is compassionate and focused on students. Countless teachers and support staff have gone out of their way to send well wishes as well. I’m excited to be able to serve this community and to live, work, learn and grow beside the good people of St. Marys.”